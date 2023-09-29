Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30,904.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $508.63. The company had a trading volume of 329,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

