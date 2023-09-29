Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.89. The stock had a trading volume of 89,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,600. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

