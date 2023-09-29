Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,374,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,350,805. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

