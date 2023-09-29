Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. 2,111,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,229,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.