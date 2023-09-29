Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. 1,253,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.