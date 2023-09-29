Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $136.58. 432,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.62. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.37 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

