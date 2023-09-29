Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.43. 45,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,981. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.88 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

