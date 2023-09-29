Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

