Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,275. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

