Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 237 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,208. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

