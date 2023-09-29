Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 350 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in DexCom by 3,246.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 429,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,070,000 after purchasing an additional 416,258 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

