Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $288,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,507. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,058. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.