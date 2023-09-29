Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Broadcom stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $836.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,058. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $863.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

