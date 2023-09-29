Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Down 83.7% in September

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Asante Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$0.97 on Friday. Asante Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.