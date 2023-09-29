Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.20.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 500.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 102,323 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

