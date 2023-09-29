Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Up 604.9% in September

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 604.9% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 27.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASTI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 225,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $1,494.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($66.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7,017.74% and a negative net margin of 9,484.43%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

