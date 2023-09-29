Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Up 53.5% in September

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,820,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 10,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASXC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

ASXC opened at $0.29 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,124.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

