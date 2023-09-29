ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $580.65 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $650.44 and a 200-day moving average of $670.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.