ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $580.65

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $580.65, but opened at $600.43. ASML shares last traded at $598.71, with a volume of 123,630 shares.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $650.44 and a 200 day moving average of $670.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

