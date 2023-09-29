ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 548,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 460.1 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $10.12 on Friday. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.
About ASMPT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.