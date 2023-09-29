ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 548,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 460.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $10.12 on Friday. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.