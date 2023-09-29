Aspiriant LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $410.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.79 and a 200 day moving average of $456.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

