Aspiriant LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 64.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $376.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

