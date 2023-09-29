Aspiriant LLC Buys 102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $225.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

