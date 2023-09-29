Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $270.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

