Aspiriant LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

