Aspiriant LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $6,196,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 193.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 981,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,688,000 after buying an additional 646,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $373.49 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.22 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

