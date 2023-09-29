Aspiriant LLC Invests $286,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

