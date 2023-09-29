Aspiriant LLC Invests $718,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.