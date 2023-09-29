Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

