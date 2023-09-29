Aspiriant LLC Purchases 2,114 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 116.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.