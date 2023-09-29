Aspiriant LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

