Aspiriant LLC Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOE stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

