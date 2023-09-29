Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 4,437.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
