Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $154.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 4,437.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.