Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.74. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
