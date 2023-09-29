Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.74. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

