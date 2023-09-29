Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Shares Down 7.1%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 48,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, Liberum Capital cut Atlantic Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
