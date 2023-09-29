Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATLCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.17. 166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Atlanticus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This is a boost from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $52,410.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

