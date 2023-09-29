Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 187 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Gartner makes up 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.68. 97,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.99 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

