Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 285 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $404,854,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. 386,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,566. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $127.37 and a one year high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

