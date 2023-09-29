Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises about 1.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.59.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

