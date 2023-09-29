Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.78. 714,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,019. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,652.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,652.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,104 shares of company stock worth $13,624,848. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

