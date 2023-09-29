Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 279 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $249.66.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

