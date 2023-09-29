Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 328 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $7,348,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.0% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.39. The stock had a trading volume of 65,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.44.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.