Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 3,538 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $59.42. 1,549,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

