Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,325. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

