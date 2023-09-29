Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. acquired 418,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. acquired 418,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 348,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $251,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 354,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,108.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Avenue Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.