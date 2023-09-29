B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 2.1%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 81,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 227,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.07).

B90 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company has a market cap of £25.27 million, a PE ratio of -564.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.01.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

