Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.14). 41,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 214,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.15).

Bakkavor Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £548.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.19.

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 2.91 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

