Ballast Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,050.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average is $212.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

