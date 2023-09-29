Ballast Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 699,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,083. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

