Ballast Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.29. 112,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

